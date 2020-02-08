BP plc (NYSE:BP) Position Lifted by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,168 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BP. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.