BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in BP were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in BP by 39.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BP traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,754,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,067. The company has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

