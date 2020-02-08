BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $7.41

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $7.41. BRF shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 2,083,100 shares.
BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 240,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 19,847.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 111,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 1,352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 347,622 shares during the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.
