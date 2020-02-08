BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $7.41

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $7.41. BRF shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 2,083,100 shares.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRF had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 240,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 19,847.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 111,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 1,352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 347,622 shares during the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

