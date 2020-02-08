BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded BRF from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Get BRF alerts:

Shares of BRFS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,810,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,945. BRF has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRF had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRF will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,432,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 254,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BRF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,007,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 48,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BRF by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BRF by 497.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 442,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,709,000. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.