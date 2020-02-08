Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

BSIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.79.

BSIG stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 273,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,843. Brightsphere Investment Group has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $856.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. The firm had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, CEO Guang Yang purchased 50,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

