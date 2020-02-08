Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 228.89% and a net margin of 21.67%.

Brightsphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 239,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,167. The stock has a market cap of $872.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.85. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

BSIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

In other news, CEO Guang Yang acquired 50,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

