Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.95.

NYSE EAT traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. 1,011,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,981,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,395,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $4,487,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

