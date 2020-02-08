Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $956.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will announce $956.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brink’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $939.90 million and the highest is $972.80 million. Brink’s reported sales of $905.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.81% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCO. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Brink’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Brink’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Brink’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.51. The stock had a trading volume of 870,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,519. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average is $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

About Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

