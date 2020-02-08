Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

In other news, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $1,633,955.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,144 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,520. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.11 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.