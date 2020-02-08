Brokerages Anticipate Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.53. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cadence Design Systems.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,000. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

