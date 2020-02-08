Brokerages Anticipate ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.57). ContraVir Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($11.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraVir Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.98) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ContraVir Pharmaceuticals.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 3.33% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSE HEPA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 267,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,796. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

