Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. Stephens cut their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of FFIN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.44. 265,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,071. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $359,608 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

