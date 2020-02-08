Brokerages Anticipate GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.03). GDS posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $149.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.94 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GDS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

GDS traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $58.47. 1,482,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,499. GDS has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.31 and a beta of 3.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 90.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.