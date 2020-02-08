Brokerages Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.35. Invitation Homes posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.05.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.51. 1,675,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,212. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 226.09%.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $2,091,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,044,138.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 112,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,365,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,358,473 shares of company stock worth $1,753,684,479. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 899,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,961,000 after acquiring an additional 202,054 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 203,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50,217 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,256,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,217 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 850,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

