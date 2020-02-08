Brokerages Anticipate Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) to post sales of $7.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Sprint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.63 billion. Sprint reported sales of $8.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprint will report full-year sales of $32.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.65 billion to $32.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.62 billion to $32.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprint.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sprint from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprint by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,242,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $188,824,000 after buying an additional 6,186,788 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,572,464 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after buying an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprint by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 43,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprint by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE S traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 16,799,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,166,646. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. Sprint has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

