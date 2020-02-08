Brokerages Expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.94 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post $292.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $293.63 million and the lowest is $292.25 million. RadNet reported sales of $257.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.39 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RDNT shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other news, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $355,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 434,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,718,244.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,078,513.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,327 shares of company stock worth $911,187. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after acquiring an additional 377,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 128,738 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,243,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 35,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RadNet by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,721,000 after acquiring an additional 327,967 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 28.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 811,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 180,484 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 157,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. RadNet has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.