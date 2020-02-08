Brokerages Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. TowneBank posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,017,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 76,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.09. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

