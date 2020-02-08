Brokerages Expect TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Post $0.64 EPS

Analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. TTEC reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter. TTEC had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.39%.

TTEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $109,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $134,571,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $244,071,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of TTEC by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TTEC by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TTEC by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock remained flat at $$41.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. 237,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. TTEC has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

