Brokerages Set $1.70 Price Target for X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $1.70 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned X Financial an industry rank of 192 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in X Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in X Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in X Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in X Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that X Financial will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About X Financial
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.
Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X Financial (XYF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.