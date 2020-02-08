Brokerages Set $24.50 Target Price for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $24.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Perdoceo Education an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $154.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

