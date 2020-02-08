Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Target Price at $228.89

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.44.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,764 shares of company stock worth $6,520,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,269,000 after acquiring an additional 194,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,694,000 after acquiring an additional 70,126 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,047,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,605,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,452,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,056,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

ANSS traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.83. 409,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,460. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.92 and its 200 day moving average is $234.17. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $167.29 and a 52 week high of $293.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

