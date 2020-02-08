Brokerages Set Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Price Target at $76.00

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Black Hills stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.91. The company had a trading volume of 476,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,428. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $585,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,474.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,600. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Black Hills by 150.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

