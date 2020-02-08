Brokerages Set CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) PT at $111.44

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.61. 740,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,915. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $96.96 and a 12 month high of $123.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

