Brokerages Set G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target at $67.17

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTHX shares. ValuEngine upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,629. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $767.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a current ratio of 14.28.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 113.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 33.5% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 390,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 383.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

