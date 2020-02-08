Brokerages Set Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Price Target at $9.79

Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMV shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on IMV in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised IMV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,619. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 260.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.