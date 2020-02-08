Brokerages Set Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) PT at $20.11

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $11,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $13,333,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 167,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $329.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -760.00%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.