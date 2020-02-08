Brokerages Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target at $24.73

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.73.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. 365,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,939. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,171.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,998,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.