Brokerages Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Price Target at GBX 6,496.33

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,496.33 ($85.46).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,400 ($84.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NEXT to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, January 6th.

LON NXT traded down GBX 64 ($0.84) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,764 ($88.98). 718,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,980.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,453.11. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 4,703 ($61.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

