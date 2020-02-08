Brokerages Set Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) PT at €165.89

Shares of Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €165.89 ($192.89).

SRT3 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Warburg Research set a €198.00 ($230.23) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

FRA:SRT3 traded down €2.20 ($2.56) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €224.20 ($260.70). 60,082 shares of the company traded hands. Sartorius has a twelve month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a twelve month high of €124.70 ($145.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €205.31 and a 200 day moving average of €185.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

