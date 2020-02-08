Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Target Price at $156.44

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after buying an additional 554,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after purchasing an additional 798,176 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,226,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 942,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.28. 582,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.79. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

