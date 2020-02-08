Brokerages Set Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) PT at $16.75

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

TRVI opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $886,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

