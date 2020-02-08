Brokerages Set Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Target Price at $24.00

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCEL. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

VCEL stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,083. Vericel has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $772.32 million, a PE ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Vericel had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $278,820.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

