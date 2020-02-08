Brokerages Set Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Price Target at $63.58

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $48,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,418,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $244.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

