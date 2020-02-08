Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Upgraded by CIBC to Buy

CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has $51.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,382. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.40%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.