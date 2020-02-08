Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Shares of BIP stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $54.31. 174,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.