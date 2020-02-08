Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter.

BEP stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $53.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -273.63 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -1,084.21%.

BEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

