Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $216.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) to announce sales of $216.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.20 million and the lowest is $213.00 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $198.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $881.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $870.00 million to $900.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $975.50 million, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $981.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 24,198 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,094,959.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,003 shares of company stock worth $10,295,391. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKS traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.17. 624,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $50.35.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

