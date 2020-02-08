Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 55.99%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Brooks Automation updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.22-0.28 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.22-0.28 EPS.

Shares of BRKS traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 624,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,911. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 24,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,094,959.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 25,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,145,594.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,003 shares of company stock worth $10,295,391. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRKS shares. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

