Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BRKR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bruker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.23.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 527,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00. Bruker has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $54.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 202.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the third quarter valued at $179,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

