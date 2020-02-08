BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 75.10% and a negative net margin of 52.76%. The business had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 90.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $1,174,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

