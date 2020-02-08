BWX (ASX:BWX) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$4.26 ($3.02) and last traded at A$4.27 ($3.03), approximately 405,385 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.35 ($3.09).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$4.43 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

BWX Company Profile (ASX:BWX)

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and wholesale of natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia and internationally. The company owns, produces, and distributes products under the Sukin, Mineral Fusion, Andalou Naturals, DermaSukin, Life Basics, Uspa, Edward Beale, and Renew personal care brands.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for BWX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.