BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 41,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 24.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $65.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63.

In other BWX Technologies news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $97,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $61,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $224,742. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

