Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Byotrol Plc (LON:BYOT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $2.12. Byotrol shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 1,101,524 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Byotrol in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $8.83 million and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.92.

Byotrol (LON:BYOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported GBX (0.15) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider John Thomson Langlands acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,577.22).

About Byotrol (LON:BYOT)

Byotrol Plc develops, manufactures, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer uses in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It company operates through three segments: Professional, Consumer, and Pet. The company offers multi-pet surface disinfectants, advanced moisture shampoos, advanced moisture conditioning sprays, stain and odor removers, anti-viral hand foams, bathroom cleaners, antimicrobial hand sanitizers, antimicrobial sanitizing wipes, antimicrobial surface sanitizers, and color enhancing shampoos.

