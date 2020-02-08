Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Byotrol Plc (LON:BYOT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $2.12. Byotrol shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 1,101,524 shares trading hands.
Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Byotrol in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
The stock has a market cap of $8.83 million and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.92.
In related news, insider John Thomson Langlands acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,577.22).
About Byotrol (LON:BYOT)
Byotrol Plc develops, manufactures, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer uses in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It company operates through three segments: Professional, Consumer, and Pet. The company offers multi-pet surface disinfectants, advanced moisture shampoos, advanced moisture conditioning sprays, stain and odor removers, anti-viral hand foams, bathroom cleaners, antimicrobial hand sanitizers, antimicrobial sanitizing wipes, antimicrobial surface sanitizers, and color enhancing shampoos.
Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.