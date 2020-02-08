Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CBT. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cabot has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 98.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cabot by 119.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 27,747 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at $10,887,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 81.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.