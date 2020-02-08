Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $596.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) to announce sales of $596.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $594.09 million and the highest is $598.20 million. Cadence Design Systems posted sales of $569.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cadence Design Systems.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $234,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,353.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 392,707 shares of company stock worth $27,884,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,007,000 after purchasing an additional 700,149 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 771,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,524,000 after purchasing an additional 548,520 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 421,553 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,403,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,411,000 after purchasing an additional 384,884 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.55. 1,149,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $77.08.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

