Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.36.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. 15,472,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,008,850. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,960 shares in the company, valued at $379,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $1,545,057.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,273 shares of company stock worth $1,736,271. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

