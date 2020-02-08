Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Shares Down 1%

Cairn Homes PLC (LON:CRN)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.24 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.24 ($0.02), 1,286,402 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 801,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,316.98.

Cairn Homes Company Profile (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

