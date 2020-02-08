Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P alerts:

Shares of CLMT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.15. 74,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,955. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $324.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. The company had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.88 million. Analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.