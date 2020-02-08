Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,614 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $26,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $37,988,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 293,663 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,564,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNI traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.23. 644,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,208. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.37.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.443 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

