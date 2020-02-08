Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $120.55

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $120.55 and traded as high as $126.84. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at $125.28, with a volume of 760,362 shares.

CNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. CSFB set a C$97.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$121.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$120.58. The firm has a market cap of $90.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.88%.

In related news, Director Donald Carty bought 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$124.28 per share, with a total value of C$408,891.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,700,566.06. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total value of C$395,666.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,822.46. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,598 shares of company stock worth $2,151,784.

About Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

